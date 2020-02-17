Three popular types of milk sold in Aldi and IGA stores are recalled amid E.coli fears

Milk varieties sold in IGA and Aldi stores have been recalled due to E.coli contamination fears.

Aldi have issued a recall of Farmdale 3L milk sold in stores in the ACT and some NSW shops with the useby date of 25/02/2020.

Anyone who fears they have been exposed is asked to contact a medical professional.

Customers can also return it to the store they bought it from for a refund.

Lion Dairy & Drinks also issued a recall for their Dairy Choice Full Cream 2L and Community Co ‘The Good Drop’ Full Cream 2L milks sold at IGA stores and other independent retailers in NSW with an expiration date of 25/02/2020.

The milks were made at the company’s Penrith site.

Anyone who has consumed the drink, which was recalled on Thursday, and feels unwell is urged to seek medical help.

‘The recall of these specific Dairy Choice and Community Co The Good Drop products do not impact any other of the same products also manufactured by Lion Dairy & Drinks in states outside New South Wales,’ the company said in a press release.

The company apologised for any inconvenience and are committed to the highest standards of quality.

‘Customers can be assured that we continue to thoroughly investigate and will put in place steps to mitigate it happening again,’ a press release said.

Just one day earlier the brand recalled popular Dairy Farmers milk bottles after fears they too were contaminated with E. coli.

That recall related to Dairy Farmers 1L Full Cream white milk products with a use by date of 25/02/2020 and its Dairy Farmers 3L Full Cream white milk products with a use by date of 24/02/2020.

The bottles have been sold in Woolworths, Coles and IGA supermarkets in New South Wales.

This recall does not impact other Dairy Farmers dairy products made in New South Wales or in other states.

7-Eleven stores are also recalling their 2L Full Cream Milk that has been available in stores throughout New South Wales and the ACT with the use by date of 24/02/2020.

There are fears the milk products are contaminated with E. coli and may cause illness if they are consumed.

‘Our milk supplier has advised us of an issue with a range of their milk products in NSW and the ACT, including 7-Eleven 2 Litre Full Cream Milk with a USE BUY DATE of 24/02/2020,’ the company said on its website.

‘Any customers who have purchased this product are advised not to drink it, and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.’

E. coli can cause diarrhoea, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, lasting 5-10 days, urinary tract infection, and pneumonia.

Young children, the elderly and people with a weak immune system are the most at risk of contracting E. coli.

Symptoms to be aware of include dehydration, reduced urination, lethargy, pale skin, yellow skin and eyes, puffiness from fluid retention and seizures.

There are several ways one may get infected such as contact with contaminated foods, contact with contaminated water like at local pools, or personal contact with someone who is sick, and animals who carry the bacteria.

Treatment is based on what area of your body is infected but staying hydrated with water, juice or cordial is the best solution.