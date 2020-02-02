Three rockets from Gaza fired at southern Israel

JERUSALEM, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel on Thursday night, the Israeli military said.

A military spokesperson said in a statement that two of the rockets were intercepted by the anti-rocket Iron Dome system.

The third rocket hit an open field near the Sapir academic college in the town of Sderot, sparking a fire, according to local authorities.

No group immediately assumed responsibility for the rockets.

The fire came amidst tensions in the region over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recently announced peace plan, which was rejected by the Palestinians as unfairly biased in favor of Israel.