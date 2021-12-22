Three siblings, ages 20, 17, and 15, were killed in a car accident caused by a wrong-way driver, despite their mother’s claim that their ‘presents are under the tree.’

As mom says, their ‘presents are under the tree,’ three siblings, ages 20, 17, and 15, were killed in a car accident caused by a wrong-way driver.

A LOUISIANA family is in shock after a wrong-way driver collided with their vehicle, killing three siblings and sending the rest of the passengers to the hospital.

Lindy, 20, Christopher, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, were killed when a car driven by John Lundy went the wrong way down a highway and crashed into them on Friday night.

Lindy was driving to their St. Louis apartment with her siblings, their mother, and her brother’s girlfriend Marissa.

Following their brother Christopher’s basketball game in Monroe on Friday night, they returned to their Laundry Parish home.

Lundy, 54, was seen driving north in the southbound lanes and collided head-on with Simmons’ vehicle in the left lane as they drove south on Interstate 49.

Lindy and Lundy, both from Dallas, Georgia, were pronounced dead on the spot.

Kamryn and Christopher, Lindy’s younger siblings, were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries quickly.

Marissa and their mother, Dawn Simmons, were also rushed to the hospital, where they are still in critical condition.

Dawn, who is still in the ICU awaiting surgery and has no idea what happened to her children, has told one of her daughters to tell everyone – including Lindy, Christopher, and Kamryn – that their presents are wrapped and waiting under the tree.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the Simmons family with their surgery and funeral plans.

It has so far raised (dollar)554,000 out of a (dollar)500,000 goal, and it appears that the family will require the entire amount.

Dawn is still in the ICU after a four-hour surgery on Sunday to repair a broken right ankle above the joint as well as a broken fibula in four places.

Dawn’s left leg is too swollen for surgery, according to her daughter Katie Simmons DeRouen.

Dawn’s surgery has been postponed, and doctors say she won’t be able to walk normally for another 10 months to a year.

Dawn will be unable to work as a mail carrier without the use of her legs, so a portion of the funds will be used to assist her and her family.

DeRouen Simmons, the second of Dawn and Ray Simmons’ nine children, created a GoFundMe to help her family.

“I don’t know where to begin, or how to get through typing this,” she wrote on the GoFundMe, explaining that her brother Christopher’s school had gone undefeated for the first time in school history, and his family had gone to support him.

“A selfish, scum of the earth human decided to get behind the wheel intoxicated,” she explained before claiming responsibility for the accident.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.