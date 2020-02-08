Three sought after £115,000 watch stolen from London…

Three men are being sought by police after a watch valued at £115,000 was yanked from the wrist of a tourist in a “violent robbery”.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, was stabbed in the arm as three men snatched the watch in Berkeley Square, in London’s Mayfair.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was visiting the capital and suffered a deep wound in the incident on June 9 last year.

The suspects, in their 30s, of Mediterranean appearance and medium build, ran off in the direction of Park Lane with the Breguet Tourbillon, officers said.

Police have now released images of three men they are seeking in connection with the attack.

The incident took place about a mile away from where 20-year-old student Mohamed Abdullah Al Araimi was stabbed to death in an attempted robbery over his expensive watch on December 5 last year.

The Omani national, who was studying politics and economics at King’s College, was targeted near luxury department store Harrods in Knightsbridge.

Badir Rahim Alnazi, of Beaconsfield Road, Brent, north-west London, 23, has been charged with murder, attempted robbery and possession of a blade in relation to the attack on December 5.

Speaking about the June 9 incident, Detective Constable Eve Kelly said: “This violent robbery was committed in broad daylight, and it appears that the victim was specifically targeted for his watch.

“He and his wife were left shaken, and have since received counselling to help deal with the impact of this robbery.”