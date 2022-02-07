Three Tanzanians have been arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo for rebel activities.

Three Tanzanians have been detained in the Democratic Republic of Congo for alleged rebel activities.

Three Tanzanian Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels were apprehended in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Monday, according to UN radio in the Central African country.

“The armed forces of the DRC arrested three Tanzanian ADF rebels during a combat patrol in the Mwalika valley in the chiefdom of Bashu, in the Beni territory of Nord Kivu province,” army spokesperson Captain Anthony Mwalushay told the radio.

The rebels, he claimed, confessed to being Tanzanians who were recruited to work in a gold mine in the Beni region by a Congolese living in Butembo, but later found themselves being recruited as ADF fighters.

Mwalushay added that the army was still questioning the Tanzanian ADF fighters.

He also stated that this was the first time Tanzanians had been apprehended in the DRC for ADF rebel activities.

ADF rebels began in Uganda in the 1990s with the intention of overthrowing the government, but were defeated and relocated to the Congolese jungles, where they attacked villages, killing innocent civilians.