Three teen girls have gone missing in central Pennsylvania, and state police are searching for them.

Three teenagers who left a Lancaster County children and youth facility overnight earlier this week and have not been seen since are being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.

Around 1 a.m., Shylah Seafoss, 15, Terra Braun, 16, and Kyra McFadden, 16, were abducted.

According to state police, the suspect left Hopes Haven, a youth residential program located at 697 Marticville Road in Martic Township.

The girls are believed to have traveled to Baltimore and are staying with “acquaintances,” according to state police.

Braun is 5’6″ tall, with brown eyes and red hair.

McFadden and Seafoss are both 5 feet 1 inch tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts should contact Trooper Kurt Yannelli at the state police’s Lancaster barracks at 717-290-1963.

READ MORE: ‘Now you’re with all the doggies you loved and lost,’ say mourners of Betty White.

In a Cumberland County apartment fire, a Harrisburg woman is charged with arson.