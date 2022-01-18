Three teenagers were killed when their car crashed into a California embankment.

A car crash into a California embankment has killed three teenagers.

PASADENA (California) –

Authorities say three teenage boys were killed when their car hit a curb, collided with a fence, and rolled over on an embankment in Southern California.

Around 8:30 p.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened near an intersection in Pasadena on Sunday.

According to the highway patrol, initial reports that the 2005 Honda had crashed into an elevated section of nearby Interstate 210 were incorrect.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol work at a fatal accident scene.

(AP Photo/James Carbone)AP Photo/James Carbone

The sedan came to a stop on its side on a sidewalk beneath the highway overpass, upside-down.

Officials said the 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger died at the scene, while another 17-year-old passenger died in the hospital.

The cause is being looked into.

