Three teenagers will face charges of attempted murder in the death of two boys on a Glasgow bus.

The trio is accused of punching, kicking, and stamping two boys, ages 14 and 13, near the Citizens Theatre, as well as striking them with a knife on the body.

Three teenagers will face charges of attempting to murder two boys on a bus.

On October 4th, 2020, the trio allegedly conspired with others to attack the two teenagers, ages 14 and 13, near the Citizens Theatre in Gorbals, Glasgow.

The accused – one 17 and the others 15 – are accused of punching, kicking, and stamping the boys, as well as striking them with a knife on the body.

According to the attempted murder charges, this was due to their serious injury, permanent disfigurement, and imminent danger.

Due to their ages, none of the people involved can be named.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Other charges against the two 15-year-olds include brandishing an angle grinder in Glasgow city centre on September 18 2020 while the blade was spinning.

One of them is also accused of assaulting a man with a brick two months earlier on the city’s Union Street.

The case was heard in Glasgow’s High Court today.

On their behalf, attorneys Louise Arrol, Laura-Anne Radcliffe, and Rhonda Anderson pleaded not guilty.

The trial will begin in October, according to Lady Stacey.

It’s possible that the case will last seven days.