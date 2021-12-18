Three Turkish soldiers were killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, 6 terrorists were ‘neutralized’ in an air-backed operation.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The soldiers were killed in Operation Pence-Yildirim, according to a statement from the ministry.

In an air-backed operation, Turkish security forces “neutralized” six terrorists, according to the ministry, which added that “the operation continues in the region.”

The term “neutralized” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were apprehended.

The ministry expressed sorrow for the soldiers’ deaths and expressed condolences to the Turkish people.

The Pence operations are a series of offensives launched by Turkey against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, primarily the PKK, since 2019.

In Iraq’s Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions, operations Pence-Kaplan and Pence-Kartal began in June of last year, followed by Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim in April.

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, over the course of its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.