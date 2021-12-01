Three weeks after loosening entry requirements, the US has tightened the testing requirements for international visitors.

In the wake of the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Biden administration is stepping up testing requirements for international visitors to the United States, including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was working to make it mandatory for all air travelers to the United States to be tested for COVID-19 one day before boarding their flight.

Those who have received all of their vaccinations may now present a test taken within three days of boarding.

“As we learn more about the Omicron variant, CDC is working to modify the current Global Testing Order for travel,” the agency said. “A revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States.”

According to a senior administration official, the precise testing protocols were still being finalized ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech on the nation’s plans to control the COVID-19 pandemic during the winter season, scheduled for Thursday.

“CDC is evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible,” says CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden.

Rochelle Walensky had previously stated on Tuesday.

Optional measures under consideration include post-arrival testing requirements or even self-quarantines, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s plans before the announcement.

Post-arrival testing and self-quarantine for unvaccinated travelers are currently recommended by the CDC, though compliance is voluntary and believed to be low.

The move comes just weeks after the US reopened its borders to fully vaccinated foreign visitors in November.

8 and established a two-tiered testing system that gave fully vaccinated passengers more time to seek a pre-arrival test, while requiring unvaccinated passengers to take a test within a day of boarding.

Much about the new variant, which has been identified in more than 20 countries but not yet in the United States, is unknown, including whether it is more contagious, whether it causes people to become more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

