Three women absconded from mandatory hotel quarantine today but later returned

THREE WOMEN TODAY absconded from a mandatory quarantine hotel in Dublin.

The women left the hotel this morning for a period of time and were seen entering a nearby vehicle.

However, it is understood they returned to the hotel of their own accord following an “interaction” with officers.

In response to a query about the incident, the Department of Health said it did not comment on individual cases.

Meanwhile, gardaí said the Department of Health is the “lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining”.

Gardaí have no official role in security at the hotel.

In a statement this evening, a garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána are liaising with the State Liaison Officer at a designated quarantine facility in accordance with current protocols following a report of three people leaving a facility in the Dublin area earlier today.

“A graduated policing response was adopted by Gardaí and all three have since been returned to the facility.”

“As the Department of Health are the lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time.”

Late last month, three men escaped from the quarantine hotel. Two have since been located and returned to the hotel. One is thought to have fled the jurisdiction.

Mandatory hotel quarantine came into effect late last month. All passengers arriving into Ireland from 59 designated countries are now required to pre-book accommodation, and to pre-pay for their stay.

It is a criminal offence to leave a mandatory quarantine facility without authorisation, with fines of up to €2,000 or a month’s imprisonment.