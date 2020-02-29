Three women will accompany Feijóo as head of the PP list

Once the presence of women in exit positions in the electoral candidacies has become a sort of guarantee or commitment to equality policies, the PP has not wanted to be less than the rest of the forces on the left. Alberto Núñez Feijóo will be surrounded by three women as numbers one of the lists of La Coruña, Lugo and Orense, since he himself will occupy the first position in Pontevedra, but with Corina Porro in his wake. The PPdeG has presented this morning the faces that will lead each provincial ballot, with some surprise. The councilor Ánxel Vázquez will lead La Coruña, Marisol Díaz will do the same in Orense and Elena Candia leaves the local policy to premiere in front of Lugo.

“They are partners who have political experience, management experience and electoral recognition,” Feijóo said during the presentation this morning in Santiago de Compostela, “and it is not easy to find these basic requirements.” De Vázquez, the Galician president has highlighted his triumphs in Melide, a town he was mayor of and that opened the doors of the Xunta; about Díaz, current delegate of the Xunta in Orense, highlighted her “exceptional results” in the 2016 regional ones; and Porro, his number two for Pontevedra, “his commitment and dedication” especially “with the city of Vigo.” “I apologize to the residents of Mondoñedo,” Feijóo said to justify the jump to the regional scene of his current governor, Candia, who will also leave the spokesman of the PP in the Diputación de Lugo. “His commitment to Lugo remains seamless,” he stressed.

The PP takes a remarkable turn in the selection of headliners compared to four years ago. Then, in La Coruña and Lugo the first position was given to names linked to the respective provincial capitals, Beatriz Mato and Jaime Castiñeira, to look for the urban pull. Now those posts are from Vázquez and Candia. «Urban and rural Galicia is the perfect mix», Feijóo has valued, «we have the vocation of being representatives not of a political party but of the majority of Galicians», because «the first is Galicia and then the party». “We will not go against anyone” despite the fact that “some Galicia is bitter” because “for us it is our inspiration”, and has been congratulated that these first pre-campaign measures are going on “without disqualification and with a lot of sense of humor »,

«We are all part of a team» that will be presented in its entirety next Monday, when the PP makes its applications public, in which the possibility of incorporating people from Citizens seems increasingly remote. “Our list is open and that is why we only give the list heads today,” explained Núñez Feióo, who continues to explain an offer to the orange formation to integrate names “according to the proportionality of each political formation.”

However, Feijóo himself has acknowledged that so far “we had no response” since the last conversation with Cs. Of course, “after their primary we saw that within Citizens in Galicia there are people who want to join the PP and others who showed their refusal,” a division that seems to anticipate the failure of any understanding with the popular, and even more so when Friday , from Orense, Inés Arrimadas already assumed that the oranges would be presented with their initials to the regional ones. .