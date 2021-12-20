Three years before his stabbing death, Drakeo the Ruler rapped about “people wanting to kill him.”

A RAPPER who died after being stabbed at a music festival in Los Angeles wrote lyrics three years before his death about “people wanting to kill him.”

Drakeo the Ruler, 28, was killed on Sunday at Once Upon A Time In LA.

The star was stabbed in the neck by a “group of people” off stage, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cub, and 50 Cent were scheduled to perform at the Los Angeles festival.

The event, however, was quickly canceled after authorities confirmed that there had been an “incident.”

Darrell Caldwell was raised by a single mother in South Los Angeles and rose to fame after DJ Mustard remixed his song Mr Get Dough in 2015.

Drakeo coined the term “nervous music” to describe his distinctive style, which he dubbed “nervous music” for a reason: his success came at a difficult time in his life.

He was on trial for the murder of a 24-year-old man in 2016 until last year.

Drakeo faced a life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and murder conspiracy.

Despite Drakeo’s acquittal on felony murder and attempted murder charges, county prosecutors sought a retrial on conspiracy charges related to the slaying.

Caldwell eventually agreed to a plea bargain and was released in November of 2020.

While in Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles, he recorded his vocals for “Thank You For Using GTL,” the title a sly yet bleak allusion to the company that connects phone services in jail.

Drakeo’s voice is heard over a staticky phone line punctuated by the company’s automated messages on the album, which has been hailed as one of the best works of art ever created while incarcerated.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles County had labeled Drakeo’s rap group Stinc Team a gang, and they had played music videos of Drakeo holding weapons in court.

On the album’s closer, “Fictional,” Drakeo rapped about how obsessed prosecutors were with using his rap career as evidence in his trial: “This might sound real, but it’s fictional I love that my imagination gets to you,” he said.

He rapped on “Talk To Me,” his biggest single to date, with over 32 million Spotify plays, “Don’t be shy, I got killers with me, stupid I march with sticks, I ain’t worried ’bout no groupies.”

“I’m a nervous person.

“I have to keep an eye out for cops and other [people]out here,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

