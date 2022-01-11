Three YPGPKK terrorists are ‘neutralized’ by Turkiye in northern Syria.

According to the ministry, terrorists were targeted when they attempted to infiltrate areas of Turkiye’s cross-border anti-terror offensives.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Three YPGPKK terrorists have been “neutralized” by Turkish forces in northern Syria, according to the National Defense Ministry.

Terrorists were targeted when they opened fire and attempted to infiltrate the areas of Turkiye’s cross-border anti-terror offensives, Operation Peace Spring and Euphrates Shield, according to the ministry’s Twitter account.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were apprehended.

Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) are three successful anti-terror operations that Ankara has launched across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is a Syrian offshoot of the PKK.