Thrifty homeowner reveals how she transformed her kitchen for just $58

A thrifty homeowner has given her dull kitchen a chic makeover for just a mere $58 after using a lick of paint and $3 sticky vinyl from Kmart.

The Australian mother said her family were planning on renovating their kitchen in a few months so she decided to spruce the space up in the meantime.

Without breaking the bank, the woman used white woodgrain-patterned adhesive vinyl at $3 a roll to cover the lino floor and bench tops.

The savvy crafter repainted all the drab cupboards using white paint from Bunnings to achieve a more updated look.

‘It will be a few months before we can re build our kitchen so I gave what we have a makeover,’ she said in a Kmart Facebook group.

‘I used the vinyl adhesives from Kmart to cover the floor and bench tops. It’s not perfect but so much better. The vinyl adhesives are only $3 a roll from Kmart, a bit of paint from Bunnings and it only cost me $58 to do this.

‘It was a fun project I did with my girls. For the cupboards, I just used a wall paint we already have. I know it’s probably not the right paint but hey, the whole kitchen will be coming out and the new kitchen will be in a different part of the house.

‘I don’t know how long the vinyl will last, it’s only temporary anyway so I’m not too fussed really. It was cheap to do, so happy to do it again if I have to until our new kitchen is built. But in the meantime, I’m happy with how it looks now.’

Hundreds of people were amazed by her incredible budget transformation after she shared ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures showing her impressive DIY.

‘Wow it looks amazing. You have a lot of patience for all that vinyl. Great job,’ one woman said.

Another woman said: ‘Now you don’t need to get it done in a few months! What an amazing transformation. Love it.’

And one said: ‘Looks great! Such a good idea for a short term makeover.’

Many questioned how long the vinyl would last on the floor of the kitchen where it’s prone to water, food spillage and cooking oil.

But those who revamped their space with vinyl said they have never had any issues.

‘I’ve got it in my caravan and I mop it with no issues. Surprisingly more durable than you’d expect,’ one woman responded,’ one said.