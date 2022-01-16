Through a £500,000 taxpayer-funded quango, top members of China’s Communist Party have access to key UK politicians.

Through a £500,000 taxpayer-funded quango, top Chinese Communist Party figures have access to key UK political figures.

After Labour donor Christine Lee was named as a suspected spy, ministers are now facing calls to abolish the Foreign Office-backed body.

According to the body, the Great Britain-China Centre collaborates with the Communist Party’s international wing.

The honorary president is Labour’s Lord Mandelson.

“We should cut the money,” former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said.

China is dead set on dominating the world.”

Subsidizing opportunities for the Communist Party, according to Sam Armstrong of the Henry Jackson Society think tank, is “plain dangerous.”

“The Great Britain-China Centre allows the UK to… hold China to account,” the Foreign Office said late last night.