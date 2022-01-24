Through February, state prisons will not allow in-person visits.

In-person visitation will be prohibited in state prisons until February.

(AP) — Because of a coronavirus outbreak, Pennsylvania’s state prisons announced Monday that in-person visits will be prohibited for the next month.

Starting on Thursday, all state correctional institutions will be closed to in-person visits, which will last until February.

In February, free video visits will be expanded, and inmates will have access to free cable television in their cells.

Quarantine requirements, according to Acting Corrections Secretary George Little, have become increasingly reliant on voluntary and mandatory overtime, which he believes is unsustainable.

In March 2020, the prison system implemented a statewide quarantine, and in-person visits resumed in May 2021.

The Department of Corrections stated that the visitation policy will not affect recreational, educational, or programming opportunities, but that individual prisons may make changes.

In the system, which now houses about 36,000 prisoners, there have been over 14,000 inmate COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths.

Approximately 90% of inmates have received all of their vaccinations.

Only about half of state prison employees are fully vaccinated.