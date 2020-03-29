Throughput grows in China-Mongolia border customs despite COVID-19

HOHHOT, March 29 (Xinhua) — The land checkpoint of Erenhot in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region saw an increase in throughput in the first two months, despite measures taken to reduce gatherings for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the Erenhot customs, the volume of imports and exports through the customs reached 2.28 million tonnes in the first two months, up 25.9 percent year on year. Among them, imports accounted for more than 90 percent of the total, up over a quarter year on year, while exports also saw an increase of 12.6 percent year on year.

The customs attributed the surge to the China-Europe freight train services importing Mongolian commodities and livestock products, and exporting Chinese fruits, vegetables as well as mechanical and electrical products. As of March 13, Erenhot had seen 30,000 TEUs of goods imported and exported since the start of this year, up 61.3 percent year on year.

The customs set up a green channel for fruit and vegetable exports to ensure the transport efficiency of fresh farm produce. In the first two months, the export volume of fruits and vegetables through Erenhot reached 14,000 tonnes, up 5 percent year on year, and the export value grew by 15.9 percent year on year to reach 17 million yuan (about 2.39 million U.S. dollars).

Since the beginning of March, Erenhot has seen Chinese exports of 3 million face masks to Mongolia. On March 25, China donated a batch of nucleic acid detection kits, medical masks and disposable medical protective clothing through the customs to assist Mongolia’s pandemic prevention and control.