Thugs kick man’s head ‘like a football’ after he tries to stop sexual assault

Former doorman Declan Bryan, 29, was left fighting for his life after he confronted two men assaulting his female friend while she was drunk on a night out last year

Two violent thugs attacked a man and kicked his head “like a football” after he tried to stop them sexually assaulting his friend.

Declan Bryan, 29, was walking home with friends after a night out in Lincoln on December 2 last year. The group consisted of himself, a male friend and two female friends.

“One of the girls was quite drunk so we had to pick her up and carry her, and in doing so her skirt rode up a bit,” Mr Bryan told Lincolnshire Live.

The group passed by two strangers, Alin-Ionut Apostu and Alexandru Mocanu, as they headed down Lincoln High Street. Both men reached out to touch the drunk woman inappropriately.

“The first one touched her and then the second one did it,” Mr Bryan said.

Mr Bryan confronted the men, telling them their behaviour was unacceptable.

“I told them to f-off, that that was sexual assault and they could go to prison,” he said.

“I tried to usher them away. I used to be a doorman, so I know how to diffuse situations. I didn’t become aggressive, I didn’t want any violence. I thought we had resolved it.”

Apostu, 19, reportedly apologised and shook his hand before walking away – but then he came back and punched Mr Bryan “from the side”.

“The other punched me from the front and that’s all I remember. The next thing I knew I was waking up in a puddle of blood.”

Mr Bryan lost consciousness and the pair continued to kick and stamp on his head, using it “as a football”.

When one of the two women tried to pull them off him, Apostu knocked her out as well before proceeding to sexually assault her while she lay on the ground.

He also kicked the other woman in the head.

Mr Bryan said the “disgusting” unprovoked attack was one of the worst he’s ever seen in his career as a doorman.

He suffers from the genetic disorder Von Willebrand disease which means his blood doesn’t clot properly and he could have bled to death. He suffered severe bruising and was left with a scar over his eyebrow.

But it’s also left him with mental trauma, forcing him to give up work and move back in with his parents following a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He said: “I found it out the hard way – I tried to go back to work as a doorman and I started having a panic attack while on my shift. I had to be sent home and haven’t gone back since.”

He’s no longer able to go to crowded places and has had to up his anxiety and depression medication since the attack.

Apostu, 19 and Mocanu, 35, both pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman.

Apostu admitted assaulting her causing her actually bodily harm and admitted assaulting the second woman also causing her actual bodily harm.

Both men also admitted a further charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Bryan.

They were jailed over the incident on Tuesday, February 25 at Lincoln Crown Court.

Apostu was sent to a young offenders’ institution for five years and four months while Mocanu was jailed for four years and eight months.

Both have been placed on the sex offenders register for seven years.