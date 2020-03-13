Thunder-Jazz game postponed just before tipoff

As the players prepared for tipoff of Wednesday night’s game between the Utah Jazz and the host Oklahoma City Thunder, the proceedings were halted quickly.

Teams retreated to their locker rooms to a chorus of boos at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

About 30 minutes later, it was announced the game would be postponed and scheduled for a later date.

No reason for the postponement was immediately given by the NBA or the teams involved.

It was announced in the arena that the decision was made “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Team introductions had already taken place when Donnie Strack, the Thunder’s vice president of human and player performance, came out to talk to game officials, who then conferred with coaches from both sides before the teams headed back to their locker rooms.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert and guard Emmanuel Mudiay had been ruled out hours before the scheduled game time due to illness, but it was unclear if that had anything to do with the postponement.

–Field Level Media