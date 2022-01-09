‘THUNDERSNOW’ warning issued by the Met Office as Arctic blast brings -6C temperatures and ‘days of snow’ to the UK.

The Met Office has issued a ‘THUNDERSNOW’ warning as the Arctic blast brings -6C temperatures and ‘days of snow’ to the UK.

THUNDERSNOW is expected to hit the UK in the coming days as an Arctic blast approaches, bringing heavy rain, gale-force winds, and the threat of flooding.

A cold front from the west will hit ground that has been warmed by unseasonably warm temperatures, according to Met Office forecaster Graham Madge.

Brief power outages are expected as a result of lightning strikes, while icy conditions are expected to cause travel disruptions – with the possibility of “temporary blizzard conditions” on some roads in higher elevations.

With temperatures expected to drop at night and snow falling in the north, Britons have been freezing this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued 21 flood alerts across the United Kingdom, including: Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck; Exmoor Rivers; Lower Exe area; Lower River Soar in Leicestershire; Mid Bristol Avon area; Middle Exe area; Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries; Rivers Duddon, Crake, and Mill Beck; Severn Vyrnwy confluence; Somerset coast at Porlock Weir; Upper River

On Sunday, the weather in the south and east is starting to improve, while showers in the north will last until late afternoon.

Maximum temperatures in the south of the UK are expected to be around 10°C or 11°C, while in the north, temperatures will be around 7°C or 8°C.

Forecasters have warned that parts of the UK could be hit by “icy stretches” and snow, with temperatures dropping as low as minus 4 degrees Celsius in higher parts of Scotland and 2 degrees Celsius for the rest of the country.

According to the Met Office, showers are expected to last until Sunday morning in western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-west England, and North Wales, causing frosty conditions.

Today will be rainy, according to the Met Office, “clearing eastwards, finally clearing East Anglia and southeast England late afternoon.”

The blustery showers are expected to continue into the night, especially in the north and west, with hail possible in some areas.

“Some early hill snow in the north,” according to the forecast.

The West brings brighter, colder weather with heavy, blustery showers and wintry weather over the hills.

It’s blustery and windy.”

“A front will bring some rain to the UK Saturday with snow in the Scottish Highlands,” AccuWeather forecaster Jason Nicholls told the Express.

“Another front will bring showers to the UK on Monday night and Tuesday,” says the Met Office.

“Snow could fall in the Scottish Highlands again Monday night.”

Next week appears to be dry…

Planning a #Sunday morning walk or just looking forward to a lie in? It will be a #cold and #frosty start to the day, but many of us will see some #sunshine 🌤️ Scattered heavy showers will affect some northern and western areas and these will drift east through the morning 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/EAbLeKH4uw — Met Office (@metoffice) January 8, 2022