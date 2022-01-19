Thursday’s commute could be complicated by morning snow and freezing temperatures.

The commute on Thursday could be hampered by morning snow and freezing temperatures.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central Pennsylvania for Thursday morning, with a dusting to several inches of snow expected before noon.

Dauphin, Cumberland, Lebanon, Adams, York, Lancaster, and Franklin counties are under a weather advisory from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A total of 1 to 3 inches of wet snow is forecast.

Lancaster and York counties are expected to receive the most snow, according to the NWS.

The NWS warns that the morning commute will be hazardous due to slick road conditions.

During the storm, temperatures will drop from the mid-30s to the upper 20s, causing untreated roads to freeze, according to the NWS.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (

The Turnpike Commission reminds drivers to adjust their speeds according to the road conditions.