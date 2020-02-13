Tianjin combs department store salespeople, customers and close contacts

TIANJIN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Baodi district of north China’s Tianjin Municipality plans to finish one-on-one health checks of more than 20,000 salespeople, customers of a local department store and their close contacts by Wednesday.

Nearly 3,000 staff in the district were dispatched on the large-scale mission starting from Tuesday afternoon, while screening work actually started as early as the first individual, a sales clerk at the store, was diagnosed with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on Jan. 31.

All those connected to the store and their close contacts have been told to remain in quarantine at home.

As of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Baodi had reported 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.