Tianjin guard Lin named CBA Rising Star of Month

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) — Tianjin Pioneers scoring guard Lin Ting-Chien was announced the winner of CBA’s Rising Star of the Month award on Thursday.

Lin, No. 3 draft pick selected by Tianjin last year, registered an average of 16.5 points, 5.7 assists, four rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 11 matches, which earned him the monthly award for the fifth edition this season.

Lin averaged 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 54 appearances in his rookie season.

With an 11-43 win-loss record, Tianjin finished the regular season 17th among 19 sides, and failed to reach the playoff scheduled to kick off on Friday. Enditem