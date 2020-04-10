Tianjin inks major investment projects online

TIANJIN, April 8 (Xinhua) — Authorities have inked 116 major investment projects online in a cloud contract signing event Wednesday in north China’s Tianjin Municipality.

The projects drew a combined investment of about 90.4 billion yuan (12.8 billion U.S. dollars).

More than 100 entrepreneurs from home and abroad joined in online discussions during the event.

The projects involved a variety of fields, including high-end equipment, biomedicine, financial services and education.

“The business environment in Tianjin is quite good, and the government has rolled out a series of preferential policies,” said Zhuo Da, general manager of a Tianjin company. “This gives companies confidence to invest, take root and develop in Tianjin.”