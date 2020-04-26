Tianjin launches promotional campaign to boost consumption

A promotional campaign will be launched in north China’s Tianjin Municipality in late April to help boost consumption, according to a press conference held on Thursday.

The “GO TIANJIN: Spring Shopping Spree” is organized by the Tianjin Commission of Commerce, and undertaken by various industry associations, e-business platforms, shopping malls, supermarkets, catering companies and wholesale markets.

During the campaign, promotional activities will be held under ten categories covering a wide range of fields such as catering, entertainment, vehicles and furniture. The event will last for more than three months until the end of July.

Zhang Aiguo, director of the Tianjin Commission of Commerce said the campaign boasts three features: a long duration and extensive participation; the coordinated development of online and offline shopping; and the integration of social resources.

He said that over a period of three months, a large number of promotional activities will be held in business circulation enterprises citywide, which is expected to revive consumer markets and forge new consumption platforms.

This campaign will combine online e-business platforms, e-shopping and live broadcast selling with offline methods to promote sales, Zhang said. “Consumers are encouraged to try experiential consumption in malls, supermarkets and restaurants, as well as to shop on the Internet.”

The campaign will include traditional bulk consumption on vehicles and furniture, as well as emerging markets, like 5G e-sports and live broadcast selling, he added.

Zhang said they have mobilized many industry associations, financial institutions, business circulation enterprises and e-business platforms, to deliver benefits to consumers as much as possible.

As of April 23, a total of 60 local and national e-business platforms, 15 giant commercial complexes operating both online and offline, and 90 selected local brands have registered to participate in the campaign, according to Huang Chunyan, deputy director of the Tianjin Commission of Commerce.

The Tianjin Commission of Commerce will release more information about the campaign through the official WeChat account “GOTIANJIN购天津.”