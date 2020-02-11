Tianjin port tops LNG imports in China last year

TIANJIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — North China’s Tianjin port ranked the first in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports last year, accounting for 10.77 percent of country’s total port imports of LNG, according to the Tianjin Customs Friday.

LNG imports through the Tianjin port surged by 56 percent to 10.2 million tonnes in 2019, with the total value reaching 32.7 billion yuan (about 4.7 billion U.S. dollars).

The LNG imported through Tianjin port came from 10 countries, including Australia, Russia and Nigeria.

As an efficient and green energy source, the imported LNG ensures the supply for winter heating and new energy vehicles like LNG buses in northern China.