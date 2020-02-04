Tianjin prepares 2,130 hospital beds for coronavirus-infected patients

TIANJIN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Northern China’s Tianjin Municipality announced Monday that it has prepared 2,130 beds in four designated hospitals for the novel coronavirus-infected patients.

Tianjin Haihe Hospital is the municipality’s first designated hospital to accommodate coronavirus infected patients, providing 600 hospital beds.

To better fight the epidemic, Tianjin has designated three other hospitals to treat coronavirus infected patients, with 1,530 beds provided.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Tianjin reported 56 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection.