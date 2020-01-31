Tibet activates second-level emergency response to prevent virus outbreak

LHASA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, the only provincial region that hasn’t reported any coronavirus cases in China, has activated second-level emergency response to contain the spread of the viral pneumonia.

According to a regional government meeting on Monday, a task group led by senior officials of Tibet was set up along with the emergency response.

So far Tibet has not reported any suspected or confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Tibet temporarily closed its scenic attractions to tourists starting Monday to help battle the novel coronavirus epidemic, according to local tourism development bureau.