Tibet adds lab capable of nucleic acid testing for coronavirus

LHASA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Tibet has another laboratory able to conduct nucleic acid testing for coronavirus, authorities said.

The lab belongs to the center for disease control and prevention in the city of Nagqu in the autonomous region in southwest China. The lab has passed evaluations, according to the regional health commission.

So far, Tibet has five such labs, the commission said.

Authorities will enhance guidance for these labs in testing.

Health authorities in Tibet said Saturday medical observation had been lifted for 32 close contacts of the region’s only confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, with no symptoms reported.

Tibet reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus on Jan. 30. The patient is now in a stable condition.