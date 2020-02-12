Tibet beefs up meat supply amid epidemic

LHASA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has taken measures to beef up meat supply to meet the market demand amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, local authorities said.

Tibet has imported about 1,000 tonnes of frozen pork and 200 tonnes of frozen beef from the northwestern Chinese city of Lanzhou, according to the regional department of commerce.

Among the total, about 360 tonnes of meat has been put into storage as of Feb. 7 and the remaining meat will arrive in warehouses in late February.

The batch of meat will be distributed to vegetable markets and company canteens in Lhasa as well as to other cities in Tibet.

Tibet has now 82,000 tonnes of staple food and 2,000 tonnes of meat in reserve. Another 3,000 tonnes of frozen meat will be imported to the region from other as in China.