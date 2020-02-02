Tibet raises emergency response to prevent coronavirus outbreak

LHASA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region on Wednesday activated the top-level emergency response after its capital Lhasa reported the first suspected case of novel coronavirus pneumonia on the same day.

Tibet is the last provincial-level region in the Chinese mainland to launch the top-level response to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.

In the fight against the virus, the region launched second-level emergency response and temporarily closed its scenic attractions to tourists starting Monday.