Tibet receives considerable donations amid coronavirus prevention

LHASA, March 3 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has received anti-epidemic funds and materials worth over 223 million yuan (32 million U.S. dollars) as of Sunday, the regional government said Tuesday.

Government employees, residents, retirees, public security officers, religious figures and social organizations across Tibet have been mobilized to donate money and materials for coronavirus control since the outbreak.

The regional anti-epidemic office has collected through purchasing and donation 1.07 million masks, 11,000 protective suits, 210,000 disposable gloves, 17,000 liters of medical alcohol, 33,000 liters of disinfectant, 3,700 hand-held infrared thermometers and 2,300 protective goggles.

In the meantime, the autonomous region raised 3,826 tonnes of drinking water, 50 tonnes of yak meat and 60 tonnes of pork with a total worth of 17.9 million yuan to help fight the epidemic in Hubei, the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tibet has reported zero suspected or confirmed cases for more than 30 days, according to the regional health commission.