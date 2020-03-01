Tibet sends supplies to aid epidemic fight in Hubei

LHASA, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — A freight train, loaded with supplies of pork and bottled water donated by the government of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, on Friday departed from the plateau region’s capital of Lhasa to Wuhan, the hardest-hit city in the outbreak of novel coronavirus and capital of Hubei Province.

An Yangjen, deputy director of the regional economic and information department, said in addition to 2,000 tonnes of bottled mineral water and 30 tonnes of pork on the freight train from Lhasa, another 30 tonnes of pork were sent via cold-chain logistics from the city of Qamdo, Tibet, on Friday to Wuhan.

This was the second batch of supply donated by the Tibet regional government to Hubei, after the first batch of donated materials worth 8.5 million yuan (around 1.2 million U.S. dollars) were transported to the cities of Huangshi and Shiyan in Hubei on Feb. 14.

“The second batch of goods worth 9.4 million yuan will be donated to a dozen hospitals on the frontline of the epidemic treatment in Wuhan,” said An. “I hope Hubei emerges victorious.”

In addition to the government donations, Tibetan folks have donated 50 tonnes of yak meat and 169,000 boxes of mineral water as well as 5,000 N95 masks, 100 medical protective suits and 200 pairs of medical protective goggles and Tibetan medicine to Hubei.

Tibet had only one confirmed novel coronavirus case, and the patient has already been discharged from hospital.