Tibetan sisters start fruit and vegetable gardening business in hometown

Gesang Wangmo (3rd R) and Degyi Zhoima (2nd R) plant greenhouse vegetables with co-workers in Bainang County, Xigaze, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2020. When she graduated from a vocational college in 2018, Gesang Wangmo started a fruit and vegetable gardening business with her older sister Degyi Zhoima in their hometown Bainang County, a major vegetable production base in Tibet. Supported by government funds, the sisters had built up 13 greenhouses in 2019 and boosted revenues by introducing new crop species and cultivation technologies. Last August, Gesang opened a vegetable store in Bainang with subsidies for college graduate entrepreneurs like her. Now the 26-year-old is responsible for selling fruits and vegetables in the store, while her sister manages production, recruitment and training. Meanwhile, Gesang has played a leading role in uniting other greenhouse owners to establish an agricultural cooperative. Many villagers have joined them and shaken off poverty. “In the future, I wish I could set up stores in downtown Xigaze and build refrigerated warehouses to provide more people with quality vegetables,” said Gesang, whose name means happiness and good fortunes in the Tibetan language. (Xinhua/Li He)