Tibet’s airports see growth in cargo throughput

LHASA, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The cargo throughput of five airports in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region increased by 3.7 percent year on year from January to July, according to the Tibet branch of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The airports handled 24,100 flights and 23,900 tonnes of cargos in total during the January-July period.

Since the beginning of this year, the cargo throughput of the airports in the region’s Qamdo City, Nyingchi City, Ali Prefecture and Xigaze Prefecture has increased by 21.4 percent, 13.2 percent, 66.2 percent and 116.8 percent year on year respectively.

The local civil aviation administration said since July, the number of flights at the airport of Lhasa, the capital of the region, has recovered to 95 percent of the volume for the same period last year. Enditem