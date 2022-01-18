Tiffany Trump shares new behind-the-scenes engagement photos from her billionaire fiancé’s White House proposal.

TIFFANY Trump has shared new engagement photos from her billionaire fiancé’s White House proposal.

On the day before Joe Biden’s inauguration last year, the former president’s daughter, 28, announced her engagement to Michael Boulos, 24.

“One year down forever to go,” she wrote on Monday as she shared unseen photos from the proposal.

Before Trump left office, Tiffany and Michael were photographed on the grounds of the White House.

Tiffany had previously shared photos from her wedding last year.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions, and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Boulos.

“I’m grateful and looking forward to the next chapter!”

“Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together,” Michael wrote on Instagram alongside the same photo.

Tiffany met the 23-year-old in the summer of 2018 in Mykonos, Greece, just over a year after she broke up with her college boyfriend Ross Mechanic.

Lindsay Lohan, who owns a nightclub on the Greek island, is said to have hosted the party where they met.

Tiffany had split from her college boyfriend Ross Mechanic less than a year prior.

During New York Fashion Week in September 2018, the couple was photographed for the first time when they attended the Taoray Wang runway show.

Later that year, Tiffany introduced her younger partner to the Trump family during Thanksgiving in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Michael took his parents to a White House Christmas party hosted by Donald Trump in December 2019.

The couple went to President Trump’s State of the Union address in February 2020.

According to Page Six, the couple may even host two weddings.

“Tiffany has been planning a very large wedding for a long time,” a source told the publication.

“Her fiancé comes from a wealthy family, and she comes from a wealthy family, so they want all of their friends from all over the world to attend.”

They went on to say, “This is going to be the big, glamorous, dream wedding.”

“If his friends and family are unable to attend a ceremony in the US due to COVID protocols, there may be two weddings.”

Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where he attended the American International School of Lagos and graduated.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in global business management from Regent’s University London and a master’s degree in project management, finance, and risk management from City University London.

