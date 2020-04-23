Tiger King’s Popularity Has Rivalled That of Netflix’s Other Hit, Stranger Things

In case you hadn’t realised what a smash hit Netflix’s Tiger King has been, the platform has revealed the number to shareholders which puts the true crime docuseries in the upper echelons of viewership that Stranger Things achieved.

The show has spawned countless memes and even got a follow up episode that caught up with the cast during lockdown. According to Netflix, the series was watched in more than 64 million households, which puts it on par with Stranger Things season three, which was the most-watched season of the show.

Additional data released by Nielsen (via Deadline) reveals that Tiger King’s original seven episodes amassed over 5.3 billion streaming minutes between March 23 – 29, while the April 12 follow-up episode hosted by Joel McHale drew in 4.6 million viewers on its first day on the platform. Just goes to show what a captive audience can do for your numbers.

If you haven’t already watched the show, it’s certainly an odd one. You’ll come away hating everyone and feeling sorry for the tigers, which seem to have been absent from the overall discourse around the show, despite the end credits bringing the audience back down to reality after the high of watching trashy TV filled with deplorable characters. [The Verge]

Feature image credit: Netflix