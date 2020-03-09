Tiger Lily Hutchence flaunts bikini body as she cuddles boyfriend Nick Allbrook on a Perth beach

Tiger Lily Hutchence and her rocker boyfriend Nick Allbrook looked very much in love as they frolicked around a Perth beach together on Friday.

The 23-year-old and one time Tame Impala rocker, 32, put on an affectionate display as they soaked up the sun during an outing with pals.

Tiger Lily and Nick were spotted kissing and cuddling together as they stood in the shallows of the water of the stunning beach.

Tiger Lily showed off her sensational bikini body as she stripped down to a pair of white and mauve bikini bottoms, along with a fluro green top.

Meanwhile, Nick showcased his muscled physique wearing just a small pair of denim shorts while wading into the water.

Later, Tiger Lily was seen biting into a salad roll with Nick on the sand.

The happy couple looked calm and relaxed and were later joined by two female friends at a secluded part of the beach.

The couple are said to have been dating for two years, and are believed to have settled down together in the city of Fremantle.

Nick, a former bassist in the hit band Tame Impala, is now the frontman of Australian psychedelic rock band Pond.

Nick has shared a handful of Instagram photos and a video of Tiger Lily, calling her his ‘dream gal’ in one post.

In 1997, when Tiger Lily was 16 months old, her father, the lead singer of INXS, killed himself in a Sydney hotel room.

Less than three years later, her mother Paula Yates was found dead at her home in West London.

Tiger Lily was raised by her mother’s ex-husband, Sir Bob Geldof, along with her three older sisters, Fifi-Trixibelle, Peaches and Pixie.

Tragically, in 2014, Peaches died of a heroin overdose.

She graduated from university in July, with half-sisters Fifi and Pixie Geldof joining her during a ceremony at Goldsmiths, University of London