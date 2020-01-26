Tiger swing ‘as good as ever’: Justin Rose

Former world No.1 Justin Rose has declared Tiger Woods’ golf swing looks better than it ever has as the 15-time major winner attempts to rewrite history at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Having stunned the sporting world by winning last year’s Masters at Augusta and another event in October, Woods’ 82 wins are equal with Sam Snead for the US PGA Tour’s all-time record.

But the 44-year-old can surpass Snead with a win at this week’s US PGA Tour event at California’s famed Torrey Pines – one of his happiest hunting grounds.

Woods has won the US PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines a record seven times in addition to the 2008 US Open there.

He has a chance to once again send ‘Tigermania’ into overdrive but attempted to manage hysteria during his Tuesday press conference at Torrey Pines.

“Let’s just get there first, OK?” Woods said about 83 wins.

Fans are chomping at the bit to see what Woods can achieve after a comeback from oblivion in 2019.

In addition to winning the Masters and a US PGA Tour event in Japan, Woods went undefeated in all matches at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in December.

He was the best player at biennial teams event and, as a playing captain, led the American side to victory.

England star Rose said there was no reason Woods can’t maintain the heights of last year.

“When he makes the swing with an iron, it’s the purest swing … I think his swing looks as good as he ever has,” Rose said.

Woods will likely play five tournaments before defending his title at Augusta National in April.

It appears a lean schedule but with a history of chronic injuries and surgeries, Woods needs to balance recovery with competition.

“That’s one of the things I’ve noticed, it’s hard to recover now,” Woods, who had knee surgery in August, said.

“But I’ve been able to win a few tournaments since I’ve made my comeback and hopefully win some more.”

Woods was quizzed on his chances of reeling in Jack Nicklaus’ record 18 majors, but stressed that would take time.

“Fifteen (majors) is a lot. It took Jack about 26 years to get to (18); it’s taken me 20-something years to get to mine,” Woods said.

America is likely to have four golfers qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo in July and Woods is determined to be among them.

He sits fourth on the American team standings via the world rankings behind Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

“For the US guys, we are going to have to play well,” he said.

“There’s a lot of us that are in the top 15. There’s so much golf to be played, so many big events.

“There will be some pretty good fluctuating over the next six months.”