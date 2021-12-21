Tigray’s rebels are withdrawing their forces from the rest of Ethiopia.

Tigray’s rebels are withdrawing their forces from Ethiopia as a whole.

The move, according to the leader of Tigray, is intended to allow the international community to intervene for peace.

All Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces have been recalled home, according to the leader of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

Debretsion Gebremichael wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutterres in a letter on Dec.

19 that his forces, which had been closing in on Addis Ababa’s capital, had been recalled to Tigray to allow the international community to push for a peace process.

“I am writing on behalf of the Tigray people and the Tigray National Regional Government to reiterate our call for peace,” Gebremichael said.

“With immediate effect, I have ordered those units of the Tigray army that are outside Tigray’s borders to withdraw to Tigray’s borders.”

“We are confident that our bold withdrawal will provide a decisive opening for peace,” he added.

Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Ethiopian People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), said on Twitter on Monday that the TPLF had just finished withdrawing its forces from the Amhara and Afar regions.

“By doing so, we believe we have removed any excuse the international community has for delaying pressure on [Ethiopian Prime Minister] Abiy Ahmed and his regional partners in crime to end their genocidal campaign in Tigray,” Reda said.

“While we will continue to do everything we can to protect our people from any threat, the international community should now try to put pressure on these repeat offenders who are salivating at the prospect of yet another round of genocide in Tigray.”

They must be told that they will not be able to get away with another military adventure.”

The Ethiopian government has yet to comment on the TPLF’s decision to withdraw its troops from key regions in a bid to end the country’s bloodshed, which has claimed thousands of lives.

Gebremichael requested that Ethiopia and its northern neighbor, Eritrea, be subjected to arms embargoes in his letter to the UN.

The conflict in Tigray has spread to other parts of the country, displacing at least 2 million people. Many civilians are unable to receive humanitarian aid, while thousands more are starving.

