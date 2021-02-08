Tigres UANL, Al Ahly SC advance in FIFA Club World Cup

DOHA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — CONCACAF champions Tigres UANL of Mexico qualified for the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar with a 2-1 comeback win over Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea on Thursday thanks to a brace from French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac.

A header from former Shanghai Shenhua defender Kim Kee-hee put Ulsan ahead in the 24th minute, but Tigres leveled the game in the 38th minute as Diego Reyes teed up for Gignac to slam home a volley.

Tigres took the lead before half-time after Kim was penalized for a handball following a VAR review. Gignac sent the penalty low into the corner to give the Mexican outfit the lead.

Tigres saw out the victory after a goalless second half, and will now face Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras of Brazil on Sunday for a place in the final.

In the other quarterfinal, Al Ahly of Egypt edged host team Al Duhail with a narrow 1-0 win, securing a semifinal spot against former winners Bayern Munich.

The only goal came in the 30th minute when Walter Bwalya pressured Bassam Hisham into a defensive mistake near the Al Duhail area and set up Hussein El Shahat to score with a low shot. Enditem