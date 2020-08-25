TikTok Confirms Suing Over Ban Ordered By Trump

Video app TikTok on Monday said it had filed a lawsuit challenging the US government’s crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat

As tensions soar between the world’s two biggest economies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance — effectively setting a deadline for a sale of the app to a US company.

“Today we are filing a complaint in federal court challenging the Administration’s efforts to ban TikTok in the US,” the company said in a blog post.

TikTok argued in the lawsuit that Trump’s order was a misuse of International Emergency Economic Powers Act because the platform — on which users share often playful video snippets — is not “an unusual and extraordinary threat.”

The executive order “has the potential to strip the rights of that community without any evidence to justify such an extreme action,” the suit contended.

“We believe the Administration ignored our extensive efforts to address its concerns, which we conducted fully and in good faith even as we disagreed with the concerns themselves,” TikTok said.

TikTok’s kaleidoscopic feeds of short clips feature everything from dance routines and hair-dye tutorials to jokes about daily life and politics. The app has been downloaded 175 million times in the US and more than a billion times around the world.

Trump claims TikTok could be used by China to track the locations of federal employees, build dossiers on people for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.

The company has said it has never provided any US user data to the Chinese government, and Beijing has blasted Trump’s crackdown as political.

The US measures come ahead of November 3 elections in which Trump, behind his rival Joe Biden in the polls, is campaigning hard on an increasingly strident anti-Beijing message.