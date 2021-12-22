TikTok surpasses Google as the most popular website in 2021.

TikTok is the most-visited website in 2021, surpassing Google.

According to new research, TikTok has surpassed Google as the most popular website worldwide.

According to web performance and security company Cloudflare’s internet traffic rankings, the short video-sharing platform, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, received more internet traffic in 2021 than Google’s search engine, maps, translate, or Drive services.

TikTok, which debuted in 2016, drew a large global audience with its viral dance and lipsyncing videos, but it has since grown into a hugely popular source of cooking, makeup, sports, and entertainment content, with over one billion monthly active users worldwide.

While Instagram and Twitter tend to boost the followings of established celebrities, TikTok’s most popular creators are previously unknowns, with American dancer Charli D’Amelio, Italian comedian Khaby Lame, and Philippino singer Bella Poarch becoming household names.

According to Cloudflare’s analysis, the platform also ranked as the most popular social media domain, displacing the 17-year-old Facebook from the top spot.

According to Cloudflare’s Radar service, Facebook’s ranking dropped to fourth following its mass outage on 4 October, which affected its traffic ranking for a full week, the lowest ranking ever recorded for the company.

Between September and December 2020, when TikTok was the seventh or eighth most-visited site, Google had easily surpassed Cloudflare’s rankings.

On February 17, 2021, TikTok became the most popular site for the first time, returning to the top spot in March and May, but it wasn’t until August that TikTok began to consistently take the lead.

In 2021, the top ten most popular domains

Even on Black Friday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year, the platform managed to attract significantly more traffic than much older, established tech giants Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon, demonstrating how quickly it has found an engaged global audience.

Its meteoric rise coincides with US President Joe Biden’s signing of an executive order revoking Donald Trump’s administration’s ban on the platform in June, after the former President attempted to prevent it from operating in the US if ByteDance failed to sell it due to concerns that TikTok was sending user data to China.

