TikTok video turns dangerous as three schoolgirls film themselves driving through McDonald’s

Three private schoolgirls took part in a dangerous TikTok video prank that saw a thirteen-year-old behind the wheel at a McDonald’s Drive-Thru.

The clip showed students from Melbourne’s prestigious St Catherine’s School cruising through what appeared to be McDonald’s Prahran in the city’s south-east.

One of the girls uploaded the footage to her social media account, which has since been deleted.

Emojis were placed to cover the St Catherine’s emblem on two of the girls, but it was visible as they moved around.

St Catherine’s is an independent Christian day and boarding school for girls that describes itself as ‘committed to nurturing and empowering independent and globally responsive young women’.

The school charges over $33,000 for students to attend Year 7.

The TikTok clip showed the schoolgirls in the front seat of a car giggling as they made their way through the Drive-Thru without seat belts.

The unlicensed driver was reported to be no older than thirteen, according to the Herald Sun.

The teen behind the wheel told her friends: ‘Guys, I know how to drive. I’m not even pressing the pedal because I don’t need to.’

Her friends then repeatedly yelled for her to brake, to which she replied ‘I don’t need to brake yet’.

St Catherine’s said they are aware of the video and released a statement from deputy principal Robert Marshall.

‘The school is aware of an isolated incident that occurred outside of school hours involving three students. This incident occurred while they were under the supervision of a family guardian,’ Mr Marshall said.

‘As this remains a private matter for the families involved, the school will not comment any further at this time.’

It is believed a family member was in the backseat of the car, but they could not be seen in the video.

The footage went on to show a quick argument over who would order, before the three girls delivered a popular social media chant.

‘Can I get a big mac, super serve of fries, why are you staring at me please go get my apple pies,’ they said.

They proceeded to ask for four Big Macs, twenty chicken nuggets, three large chips, a McFlurry and a chocolate milkshake.

The video ended with the Drive-Thru attendant asking ‘Was that a medium?’

The road laws in Victoria state that a driver must be at least 16 and pass a learner driving test before being eligible to get behind the wheel.

A learner must also only drive with a fully licensed adult in the passenger seat with them.