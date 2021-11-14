TikToker steals money from a Dunkin’ employee’s tip jar for failing to re-make an incorrect drink.

When it comes to coffee shops, there’s a general rule of thumb: you buy a cup of coffee, and if you don’t like it, you can usually tell the barista, and they’ll immediately dump it and start working on another beverage for you.

Because it’s so cheap to brew, there’s a huge profit margin on it, so it’s understandable that Starbucks and other chains have no trouble getting your drink exactly how you want it.

But what if the barista refuses to re-make your drink?

Would you file a formal complaint with the manager, slam the coffee shop on Twitter and leave a negative review online, or raid the employee’s tip jar to get your money back for the order they refused to make again?

One TikTok user did exactly that during a fight with a Dunkin’ Donuts employee because they decided that recording a fight with a food service employee was something they wanted to devote their time and energy to for all to see.

She noticed I started recording and tried to tone it down, as they usually do.

@itslondonlаmаrr, a TikTok user, had a bad experience at a Dunkin’ Donuts7-11 in Boston, Massachusetts.

London begins recording in the middle of his conversation with the employee, telling viewers that he previously worked at Dunkin’ Donuts and that the company does not inform employees that they are not allowed to make drinks for customers.

London’s incorrect order, according to the Dunkin’ employee, is too costly to be tossed out and recreated.

It wasn’t that he didn’t like the taste of what he ordered and wanted the employee to make it differently in London’s case; it was that she misheard his order and gave him something else.

The worker informs London, who is recording, that if he has a problem, he can return to the location in the morning to speak with a manager about it, which he claims does not work because he does not live in the area.

He wants to know if there’s a Dunkin’ policy that prevents employees from replacing incorrect orders with new ones.

