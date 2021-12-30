Tim Campbell, the man who will take over as The Apprentice 2022’s replacement for Claude Littner, is who he is.

On The Apprentice 2022, who is Tim Campbell, the man who will take over for Claude Littner?

Next month, in January 2022, The Apprentice is set to return.

However, many people were left wondering where Claude Littner was and why Tim Campbell was replacing him after the trailer was released.

The BBC’s popular reality show is returning, but with a few notable changes this time around.

You may have heard that Lord Sugar’s right-hand man, Claude Littner, was injured earlier this year.

Some viewers may be unaware of what happened to the 72-year-old aide, or whether he will return to our screens.

Claude was injured in a cycling accident in April 2021 that was so serious that doctors considered amputating his right leg, and he has undergone around 10 surgeries since then.

“I was just pottering along, I must have been doing no more than 10 kilometers per hour on this sort of two-track road,” Claude said of the accident to the PA news agency.

I was on the left side of the road, my bike was in the middle of the road, and I had no idea what had happened.

“I think I hit a pothole or something similar, but I must have blacked out at the point of impact because I was lying on the ground the next thing I knew.”

“My wife and my sons were also there,” the Apprentice aide continued, “and they (the doctors) decided to amputate my leg.”

Then they had another conversation about it and decided, “Look, let’s get him into theatre tonight and see if we can save his leg.”

And I went into surgery, and it was a long procedure, and they didn’t remove my leg.

“While I’m disappointed that I won’t be covering the tasks or in the boardroom for this upcoming series, I’ll be glued to the action from the comfort of my sofa.”

When people saw the trailer for the series, they noticed Claude was missing.

Many people asked the same question on Twitter, and Claude responded to one of them by saying, “Relax Christie.”

I’ll be back in the next series.

“Bader, nastier, and even cuter!”

He was also wished a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Short summary of Infosurhoy