Tim Rosaforte, the beloved Golf Channel star known as ‘Rosie,’ has died at the age of 66 after a two-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Tim Rosaforte has died at the age of 66, after a two-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Tim “Rosie” Rosaforte, a beloved Golf Channel personality, passed away after a two-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

After a career that spanned more than 40 years in newspapers, magazines, books, and television, the sports journalist retired in December 2019.

“Today, the PGA Tour family lost a friend in Tim Rosaforte, one of the great golf journalists of his generation,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Tim was a fantastic storyteller who spent a lot of time emphasizing what separates golf from other sports: the people and personalities.

“A true professional, Tim treated our organization and our athletes with respect, writing and speaking with an opinion but no agenda.

He never stopped talking on the phone, making sure that not only did he get the story first, but that he got it right.

“Those phone calls, as well as Tim’s gentle spirit, will be greatly missed by all of us fortunate enough to be a part of the golf community.”

