Tim Tebow Shares His Thoughts on Lamar Jackson’s MVP Race

Getty QB Lamar Jackson stands on the sidelines during the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Despite the fact that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had his worst game of the season against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, Tim Tebow believes his chances of winning the MVP have not been harmed.

“I think he’s in a fantastic position to win the MVP,” Tebow said of Jackson during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Friday. Jackson’s contributions to the Ravens’ offense are truly unique, with the sixth-most passing yards and fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL. He’s also developed a knack for delivering in high-pressure situations, having led three double-digit comebacks in the second half of the season.

After a Sammy Watkins fumble was returned for a touchdown by Dolphins cornerback Xаvien Howаrd in Miami on Thursday, he couldn’t do it for the fourth time.

The turnover was part of a difficult night for the Ravens’ offense, which struggled all night to deal with Miаmi’s blitzes and appeared completely unprepared for such a ferocious defense.

“Was it a ruse?” says the narrator.

Is it true that Miаmi had a great gameplan? Yes, it’s the NFL, and things like that happen,” said Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy as a Florida Gаtor and played three seasons in the league.

Tebow, on the other hand, pointed out that other MVP candidates, such as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Matthew Stаfford, have had bad seasons as well.

Tebow stated, “I just don’t think this game was all that important.”

“Way more than the second week of November, people will remember December and January.”

In Baltimore, blitz-beaters are required.

Jаckson will have to get used to the all-out blitzes he will almost certainly face for the rest of the season.

Future opponents will study Miаmi’s strategies to figure out how to stop Jаckson, who has tortured NFL defenders since his rookie season in 2018.

But it won’t be all on Jаckson; offensive coordinator Greg Romаn will need to figure out how to design and call blitz-resistant plays.

Staying healthy will be crucial in Baltimore, as two of the team’s best blockers are expected to return from injury at some point…

