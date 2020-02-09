Timbers complete transfer of MF Paredes from Club America

The Portland Timbers completed the transfer of midfielder Cristhian Paredes from Club America on Thursday.

Paredes, 21, spent the past two seasons with the Timbers on loan from the Liga MX side and tallied five goals and five assists in 48 games.

“Cristhian is a young, dynamic midfielder with a very bright future and we are thrilled to finalize an agreement with Club America to keep him in Portland long-term,” Timbers general manager Gavin Wilkinson said in a club release. “He’s a player we value a great deal and securing his rights this offseason was a top priority for the club.”

Internationally, Paredes has earned six caps with Paraguay’s senior national team.

“Cristhian has been an important component of our roster and we made it a priority to have him back on the team,” Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese said. “He’s a two-way player who covers a lot of ground. He’s a player with a very high ceiling in this league.”

The Timbers open the 2020 MLS regular season at home against Minnesota United FC on March 1.

–Field Level Media